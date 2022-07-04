Wall Street Pummels PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) After Recent Earnings Report

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.51. The company’s stock price has collected 5.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE :PBFX) Right Now?

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBFX is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for PBF Logistics LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $0.91 above the current price. PBFX currently public float of 24.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBFX was 248.17K shares.

PBFX’s Market Performance

PBFX stocks went up by 5.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.86% and a quarterly performance of 11.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for PBF Logistics LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for PBFX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.88% for the last 200 days.

PBFX Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBFX rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, PBF Logistics LP saw 37.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBFX starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $13.62 back on Nov 09. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 7,295,092 shares of PBF Logistics LP, valued at $149,812 using the latest closing price.

Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of PBF Logistics LP, purchase 10,049 shares at $13.38 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that Control Empresarial de Capital is holding 7,284,092 shares at $134,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.00 for the present operating margin

+60.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Logistics LP stands at +43.11. Equity return is now at value 64.30, with 16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.