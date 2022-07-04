Wall Street Pummels HEICO Corporation (HEI) After Recent Earnings Report

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/21 that Plug Power, Rivian, Roblox, Adobe: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in HEICO Corporation (NYSE :HEI) Right Now?

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEI is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for HEICO Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $159.38, which is $23.29 above the current price. HEI currently public float of 115.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEI was 332.71K shares.

HEI’s Market Performance

HEI stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.97% and a quarterly performance of -13.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for HEICO Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for HEI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $182 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEI reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for HEI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

Alembic Global Advisors gave a rating of “Overweight” to HEI, setting the target price at $169 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

HEI Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEI rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.89. In addition, HEICO Corporation saw -7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEI starting from SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $127.38 back on Mar 31. After this action, SCHRIESHEIM ALAN now owns 0 shares of HEICO Corporation, valued at $1,528,583 using the latest closing price.

SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, the Director of HEICO Corporation, sale 12,865 shares at $126.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that SCHRIESHEIM ALAN is holding 12,000 shares at $1,631,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.17 for the present operating margin

+42.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for HEICO Corporation stands at +16.31. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.