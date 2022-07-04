Wall Street Pummels Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) After Recent Earnings Report

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.13. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :FCPT) Right Now?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCPT is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.43, which is $2.43 above the current price. FCPT currently public float of 79.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCPT was 619.43K shares.

FCPT’s Market Performance

FCPT stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.73% and a quarterly performance of 0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.63% for FCPT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCPT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FCPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCPT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCPT reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for FCPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FCPT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

FCPT Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCPT rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.52. In addition, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. saw -7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCPT starting from HANSEN DOUGLAS B, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $26.83 back on Mar 29. After this action, HANSEN DOUGLAS B now owns 41,170 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., valued at $26,830 using the latest closing price.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Four Corners Property Trust Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $26.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that HANSEN DOUGLAS B is holding 40,170 shares at $26,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.83 for the present operating margin

+67.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stands at +42.92. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.