Wall Street Pummels FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) After Recent Earnings Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $495.39. The company’s stock price has collected 0.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/27/21 that FactSet to Purchase Cusip Global Services for $1.93 Billion in Cash

Is It Worth Investing in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE :FDS) Right Now?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FDS is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $419.86, which is $25.66 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FDS was 290.88K shares.

FDS’s Market Performance

FDS stocks went up by 0.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.24% and a quarterly performance of -9.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for FactSet Research Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.19% for FDS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDS

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDS reach a price target of $453. The rating they have provided for FDS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

FDS Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDS rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $371.71. In addition, FactSet Research Systems Inc. saw -18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDS starting from Snow Frederick Philip, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $384.54 back on Jul 01. After this action, Snow Frederick Philip now owns 3,988 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc., valued at $961,350 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Sheila B, the Director of FactSet Research Systems Inc., sale 2,572 shares at $391.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Jordan Sheila B is holding 177 shares at $1,006,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.79 for the present operating margin

+66.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for FactSet Research Systems Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 25.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.24. Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), the company’s capital structure generated 85.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.01. Total debt to assets is 38.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.