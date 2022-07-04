United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Just Got Our Attention

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.15.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX :UAMY) Right Now?

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAMY is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for United States Antimony Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60. UAMY currently public float of 83.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAMY was 452.87K shares.

UAMY’s Market Performance

UAMY stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.26% and a quarterly performance of -36.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for United States Antimony Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for UAMY stocks with a simple moving average of -28.51% for the last 200 days.

UAMY Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4054. In addition, United States Antimony Corporation saw -17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from Bardswich Lloyd, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Feb 01. After this action, Bardswich Lloyd now owns 24,031 shares of United States Antimony Corporation, valued at $4,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.56 for the present operating margin

+6.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corporation stands at -0.78. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.66.