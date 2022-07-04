The Chart for Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.92. The company’s stock price has collected -8.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :EEFT) Right Now?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EEFT is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $172.33, which is $73.44 above the current price. EEFT currently public float of 48.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EEFT was 396.15K shares.

EEFT’s Market Performance

EEFT stocks went down by -8.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.84% and a quarterly performance of -24.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Euronet Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.71% for EEFT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEFT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EEFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EEFT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $170 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EEFT reach a price target of $164. The rating they have provided for EEFT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to EEFT, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

EEFT Trading at -14.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEFT fell by -8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.25. In addition, Euronet Worldwide Inc. saw -17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEFT starting from STRANDJORD M JEANNINE, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $107.95 back on Nov 26. After this action, STRANDJORD M JEANNINE now owns 49,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc., valued at $107,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.43 for the present operating margin

+15.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronet Worldwide Inc. stands at +2.36. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.