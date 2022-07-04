The Chart for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ALNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALNY is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $207.14, which is $61.33 above the current price. ALNY currently public float of 119.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALNY was 914.12K shares.

ALNY’s Market Performance

ALNY stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.48% and a quarterly performance of -9.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.74% for ALNY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ALNY, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

ALNY Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.74. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from PAUL STEVEN M, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $170.69 back on Apr 01. After this action, PAUL STEVEN M now owns 1,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,560,371 using the latest closing price.

Vaishnaw Akshay, the President, R&D of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,879 shares at $190.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vaishnaw Akshay is holding 11,215 shares at $549,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.93 for the present operating margin

+83.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -101.01. Equity return is now at value -137.40, with -25.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.