Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Just Got Our Attention

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.09. The company’s stock price has collected -8.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE :RYI) Right Now?

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYI is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ryerson Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is -$1.56 below the current price. RYI currently public float of 16.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYI was 423.79K shares.

RYI’s Market Performance

RYI stocks went down by -8.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.87% and a quarterly performance of -38.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for Ryerson Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.29% for RYI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RYI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RYI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2019.

RYI Trading at -28.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -32.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYI fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.88. In addition, Ryerson Holding Corporation saw -17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYI starting from PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, who sale 5,113,022 shares at the price of $29.62 back on May 13. After this action, PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC now owns 15,924,478 shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation, valued at $151,435,280 using the latest closing price.

Kannan Molly D, the CAO & Corporate Controller of Ryerson Holding Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $23.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Kannan Molly D is holding 8,583 shares at $119,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.51 for the present operating margin

+20.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryerson Holding Corporation stands at +5.19. Equity return is now at value 89.10, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.