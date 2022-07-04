Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV)

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ :ZIMV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ZimVie Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $5.12 above the current price. ZIMV currently public float of 18.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIMV was 369.38K shares.

ZIMV’s Market Performance

ZIMV stocks went down by -1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.06% and a quarterly performance of -30.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for ZimVie Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.83% for ZIMV stocks with a simple moving average of -32.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIMV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIMV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIMV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZIMV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

ZIMV Trading at -25.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -28.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIMV fell by -1.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, ZimVie Inc. saw -43.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIMV starting from Jamali Vafa, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on May 10. After this action, Jamali Vafa now owns 100,030 shares of ZimVie Inc., valued at $200,432 using the latest closing price.

Heppenstall Richard purchase 10,000 shares at $20.45 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Heppenstall Richard is holding 27,366 shares at $204,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIMV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.20 for the present operating margin

+49.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZimVie Inc. stands at -9.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.