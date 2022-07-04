Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) went up by 3.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.68. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :OSBC) Right Now?

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSBC is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Old Second Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.20, which is $5.3 above the current price. OSBC currently public float of 40.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSBC was 250.64K shares.

OSBC’s Market Performance

OSBC stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.21% and a quarterly performance of -4.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Old Second Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.93% for OSBC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSBC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for OSBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSBC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $22 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSBC reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for OSBC stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to OSBC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

OSBC Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSBC rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.24. In addition, Old Second Bancorp Inc. saw 10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSBC starting from Finn Barry, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $14.18 back on May 18. After this action, Finn Barry now owns 75,660 shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc., valued at $56,720 using the latest closing price.

SKOGLUND WILLIAM B, the Director of Old Second Bancorp Inc., sale 4,557 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that SKOGLUND WILLIAM B is holding 61,967 shares at $64,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Second Bancorp Inc. stands at +13.87. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.