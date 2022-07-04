Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $245.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE :KNSL) Right Now?

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNSL is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $272.50, which is $47.19 above the current price. KNSL currently public float of 21.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNSL was 102.00K shares.

KNSL’s Market Performance

KNSL stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.00% and a quarterly performance of 3.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.43% for KNSL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNSL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KNSL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KNSL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $186 based on the research report published on April 16th of the previous year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNSL reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for KNSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to KNSL, setting the target price at $202 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

KNSL Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNSL rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.37. In addition, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNSL starting from Kehoe Michael P, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $204.75 back on May 13. After this action, Kehoe Michael P now owns 319,590 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc., valued at $819,000 using the latest closing price.

Kehoe Michael P, the CEO and President of Kinsale Capital Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $210.38 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Kehoe Michael P is holding 611,738 shares at $1,051,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. stands at +23.86. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.