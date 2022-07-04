Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :BHLB) Right Now?

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHLB is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.40, which is $4.19 above the current price. BHLB currently public float of 45.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHLB was 329.95K shares.

BHLB’s Market Performance

BHLB stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.04% and a quarterly performance of -12.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.21% for BHLB stocks with a simple moving average of -9.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHLB stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for BHLB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BHLB in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $23 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHLB reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BHLB stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BHLB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

BHLB Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHLB fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.09. In addition, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. saw -11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHLB starting from Prescott Wm Gordon, who purchase 16 shares at the price of $26.00 back on May 31. After this action, Prescott Wm Gordon now owns 1,196 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., valued at $416 using the latest closing price.

Zaitzeff Michael, the Director of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., sale 1,274,279 shares at $24.70 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Zaitzeff Michael is holding 0 shares at $31,474,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. stands at +28.41. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.