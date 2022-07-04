Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s stock price has collected -12.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ :PRGS) Right Now?

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRGS is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Progress Software Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.33, which is $13.37 above the current price. PRGS currently public float of 43.11M and currently shorts hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRGS was 348.57K shares.

PRGS’s Market Performance

PRGS stocks went down by -12.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.53% and a quarterly performance of -4.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Progress Software Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.09% for PRGS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRGS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PRGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRGS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRGS reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for PRGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRGS, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

PRGS Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGS fell by -12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.17. In addition, Progress Software Corporation saw -6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGS starting from Gupta Yogesh K, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Jun 21. After this action, Gupta Yogesh K now owns 80,000 shares of Progress Software Corporation, valued at $236,388 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Yogesh K, the Chief Executive Officer of Progress Software Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $46.62 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Gupta Yogesh K is holding 85,000 shares at $233,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.81 for the present operating margin

+79.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progress Software Corporation stands at +14.76. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.