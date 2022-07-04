Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) went up by 3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $558.97. The company’s stock price has collected -5.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/21 that Robinhood, Victoria’s Secret, Activision, GM: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE :PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is at 1.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PAYC currently public float of 51.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYC was 454.62K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC stocks went down by -5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.19% and a quarterly performance of -15.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for Paycom Software Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.34% for PAYC stocks with a simple moving average of -22.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $340 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYC reach a price target of $425. The rating they have provided for PAYC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PAYC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

PAYC Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.71. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw -29.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Faurot Holly, who sale 5,431 shares at the price of $277.55 back on May 25. After this action, Faurot Holly now owns 38,289 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $1,507,393 using the latest closing price.

Faurot Holly, the Chief Sales Officer of Paycom Software Inc., sale 75 shares at $275.19 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Faurot Holly is holding 966 shares at $20,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.