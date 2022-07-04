Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.89. The company’s stock price has collected 6.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ :OTTR) Right Now?

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTTR is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Otter Tail Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $75.00, which is $1.21 above the current price. OTTR currently public float of 40.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTTR was 151.29K shares.

OTTR’s Market Performance

OTTR stocks went up by 6.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.53% and a quarterly performance of 11.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Otter Tail Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.41% for OTTR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTTR stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for OTTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTTR in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $72 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTTR reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for OTTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to OTTR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on April 24th of the previous year.

OTTR Trading at 9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTTR rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.40. In addition, Otter Tail Corporation saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTTR starting from O’KEEFE TIMOTHY J, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $67.20 back on Dec 07. After this action, O’KEEFE TIMOTHY J now owns 0 shares of Otter Tail Corporation, valued at $102,483 using the latest closing price.

ERICKSON JOHN D, the Director of Otter Tail Corporation, sale 9,500 shares at $66.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that ERICKSON JOHN D is holding 0 shares at $631,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.86 for the present operating margin

+22.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otter Tail Corporation stands at +14.77. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.