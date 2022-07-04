Open Text Corporation (OTEX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Open Text Is Acquiring Email Encryption Company Zix at a Discount

Is It Worth Investing in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ :OTEX) Right Now?

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTEX is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Open Text Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.06. OTEX currently public float of 265.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTEX was 576.41K shares.

OTEX’s Market Performance

OTEX stocks went down by -3.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.99% and a quarterly performance of -9.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Open Text Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.19% for OTEX stocks with a simple moving average of -14.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $56 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTEX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for OTEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2019.

OTEX Trading at -1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.58. In addition, Open Text Corporation saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.80 for the present operating margin

+60.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corporation stands at +9.17. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corporation (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 94.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.58. Total debt to assets is 40.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.