Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) went down by -10.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.30. The company’s stock price has collected -25.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Stonepeak and Charging Firm Nuvve Want to Electrify School Buses

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :NVVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Nuvve Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $17.81 above the current price. NVVE currently public float of 13.36M and currently shorts hold a 15.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVVE was 267.00K shares.

NVVE’s Market Performance

NVVE stocks went down by -25.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.65% and a quarterly performance of -46.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.18% for Nuvve Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.79% for NVVE stocks with a simple moving average of -56.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -36.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -40.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE fell by -25.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp. saw -68.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Robson David, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $5.54 back on Jun 16. After this action, Robson David now owns 31,373 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp., valued at $56,785 using the latest closing price.

Robson David, the Chief Financial Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp., purchase 125 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Robson David is holding 21,123 shares at $682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-649.81 for the present operating margin

+52.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at -643.17. Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -32.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.