Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) went down by -0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.07. The company’s stock price has collected -0.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE :MLI) Right Now?

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLI is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mueller Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is $46.72 above the current price. MLI currently public float of 55.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLI was 309.24K shares.

MLI’s Market Performance

MLI stocks went down by -0.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.67% and a quarterly performance of -1.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Mueller Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.73% for MLI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLI stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for MLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MLI in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $55 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLI reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MLI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

MLI Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLI fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.08. In addition, Mueller Industries Inc. saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLI starting from HANSEN JOHN B, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $60.33 back on Apr 21. After this action, HANSEN JOHN B now owns 57,885 shares of Mueller Industries Inc., valued at $120,660 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SCOTT JAY, the Director of Mueller Industries Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $57.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GOLDMAN SCOTT JAY is holding 17,590 shares at $142,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.85 for the present operating margin

+20.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Industries Inc. stands at +12.43. Equity return is now at value 48.50, with 31.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.