Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Just Got Our Attention

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.75. The company’s stock price has collected -3.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :MORF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00, which is $47.77 above the current price. MORF currently public float of 29.62M and currently shorts hold a 10.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MORF was 444.51K shares.

MORF’s Market Performance

MORF stocks went down by -3.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.76% and a quarterly performance of -44.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Morphic Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for MORF stocks with a simple moving average of -47.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MORF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MORF stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MORF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MORF in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $68 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MORF reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for MORF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MORF, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

MORF Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc. saw -53.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from Rogers Bruce, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $41.03 back on Apr 01. After this action, Rogers Bruce now owns 102,905 shares of Morphic Holding Inc., valued at $410,280 using the latest closing price.

SCHEGERIN MARC, the CFO and COO of Morphic Holding Inc., sale 5,477 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SCHEGERIN MARC is holding 6,526 shares at $328,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-484.02 for the present operating margin

+94.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc. stands at -482.68. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -24.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.93.