Methanex Corporation (MEOH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.79. The company’s stock price has collected -4.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ :MEOH) Right Now?

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEOH is at 1.78.

MEOH currently public float of 70.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEOH was 495.10K shares.

MEOH’s Market Performance

MEOH stocks went down by -4.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.85% and a quarterly performance of -29.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Methanex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.62% for MEOH stocks with a simple moving average of -19.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEOH stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MEOH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MEOH in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $50 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEOH reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for MEOH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MEOH, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

MEOH Trading at -20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -26.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOH fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.05. In addition, Methanex Corporation saw -3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOH

Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 8.20 for asset returns.