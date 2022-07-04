Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD)

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) went down by -2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected -30.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ :WAVD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAVD is at 3.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for WaveDancer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WAVD currently public float of 10.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAVD was 111.88K shares.

WAVD’s Market Performance

WAVD stocks went down by -30.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.50% and a quarterly performance of -75.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.04% for WaveDancer Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.54% for WAVD stocks with a simple moving average of -64.93% for the last 200 days.

WAVD Trading at -54.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.53%, as shares sank -46.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD fell by -30.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7365. In addition, WaveDancer Inc. saw -73.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAVD starting from BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on May 31. After this action, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR now owns 926,645 shares of WaveDancer Inc., valued at $30,600 using the latest closing price.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO of WaveDancer Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $2.46 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR is holding 914,645 shares at $29,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.45 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for WaveDancer Inc. stands at -7.53. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -22.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.