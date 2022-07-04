Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Universal Corporation (UVV)

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.13. The company’s stock price has collected 2.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Corporation (NYSE :UVV) Right Now?

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UVV is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Universal Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.00. UVV currently public float of 24.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UVV was 128.68K shares.

UVV’s Market Performance

UVV stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of 4.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Universal Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for UVV stocks with a simple moving average of 11.80% for the last 200 days.

UVV Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UVV rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.59. In addition, Universal Corporation saw 10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UVV starting from Broome Theodore G, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $56.49 back on Jun 17. After this action, Broome Theodore G now owns 42,943 shares of Universal Corporation, valued at $225,963 using the latest closing price.

Wigner Preston Douglas, the VP, General Counsel & Secy of Universal Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $56.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Wigner Preston Douglas is holding 46,299 shares at $225,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.30 for the present operating margin

+19.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Corporation stands at +4.12. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.