Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.73. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ :LQDT) Right Now?

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LQDT is at 1.19.

LQDT currently public float of 27.01M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LQDT was 204.14K shares.

LQDT’s Market Performance

LQDT stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.52% and a quarterly performance of -17.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for Liquidity Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.94% for LQDT stocks with a simple moving average of -24.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LQDT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LQDT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LQDT reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for LQDT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 06th, 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LQDT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

LQDT Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDT rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, Liquidity Services Inc. saw -36.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDT starting from Daunt John, who sale 4,594 shares at the price of $17.85 back on Mar 31. After this action, Daunt John now owns 71,971 shares of Liquidity Services Inc., valued at $82,003 using the latest closing price.

ELLIS GEORGE H, the Director of Liquidity Services Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $20.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that ELLIS GEORGE H is holding 21,614 shares at $123,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+55.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidity Services Inc. stands at +19.78. Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.