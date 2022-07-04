Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AXT Inc. (AXTI)

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) went down by -2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AXT Inc. (NASDAQ :AXTI) Right Now?

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTI is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for AXT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.17, which is $6.44 above the current price. AXTI currently public float of 40.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTI was 155.15K shares.

AXTI’s Market Performance

AXTI stocks went down by -7.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -18.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for AXT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.21% for AXTI stocks with a simple moving average of -22.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $8 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTI reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for AXTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXTI, setting the target price at $6.60 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

AXTI Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, AXT Inc. saw -34.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from YOUNG MORRIS S, who sale 11,561 shares at the price of $9.75 back on Aug 06. After this action, YOUNG MORRIS S now owns 1,711,390 shares of AXT Inc., valued at $112,720 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG MORRIS S, the Chief Executive Officer of AXT Inc., sale 28,439 shares at $9.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that YOUNG MORRIS S is holding 1,722,951 shares at $274,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+34.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc. stands at +10.61. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.