Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $201.31. The company’s stock price has collected -0.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ :LANC) Right Now?

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LANC is at 0.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lancaster Colony Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.00, which is $4.71 above the current price. LANC currently public float of 19.71M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LANC was 135.26K shares.

LANC’s Market Performance

LANC stocks went down by -0.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.80% and a quarterly performance of -11.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Lancaster Colony Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.82% for LANC stocks with a simple moving average of -15.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LANC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LANC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LANC in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $140 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to LANC, setting the target price at $181 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

LANC Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LANC fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.59. In addition, Lancaster Colony Corporation saw -20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LANC starting from Thomas K. Pigott, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $121.70 back on May 19. After this action, Thomas K. Pigott now owns 5,817 shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation, valued at $97,360 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS ALAN F, the Director of Lancaster Colony Corporation, purchase 3,195 shares at $156.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HARRIS ALAN F is holding 22,539 shares at $499,597 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.36 for the present operating margin

+26.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lancaster Colony Corporation stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 21.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.01. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 2.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.