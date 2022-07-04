Korn Ferry (KFY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.68. The company’s stock price has collected 2.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/08/21 that GameStop, Bitcoin, Nio, Citrix: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Korn Ferry (NYSE :KFY) Right Now?

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KFY is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Korn Ferry declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.50, which is $23.09 above the current price. KFY currently public float of 51.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KFY was 335.63K shares.

KFY’s Market Performance

KFY stocks went up by 2.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.29% and a quarterly performance of -10.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Korn Ferry. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for KFY stocks with a simple moving average of -14.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KFY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for KFY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KFY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $49 based on the research report published on November 25th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KFY reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for KFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

KFY Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KFY rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.16. In addition, Korn Ferry saw -22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KFY starting from BURNISON GARY D, who sale 9,779 shares at the price of $77.72 back on Jan 05. After this action, BURNISON GARY D now owns 239,184 shares of Korn Ferry, valued at $759,978 using the latest closing price.

BURNISON GARY D, the CEO of Korn Ferry, sale 10,000 shares at $75.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that BURNISON GARY D is holding 248,963 shares at $756,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+20.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Korn Ferry stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Korn Ferry (KFY), the company’s capital structure generated 43.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.55. Total debt to assets is 19.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.