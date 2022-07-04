Is Watsco Inc. (WSO) a Keeper?

Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $318.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Watsco Inc. (NYSE :WSO) Right Now?

Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSO is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Watsco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $310.22, which is $68.65 above the current price. WSO currently public float of 33.66M and currently shorts hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSO was 294.76K shares.

WSO’s Market Performance

WSO stocks went up by 0.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.29% and a quarterly performance of -20.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Watsco Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for WSO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WSO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WSO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $207 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSO reach a price target of $320. The rating they have provided for WSO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to WSO, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

WSO Trading at -5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSO rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.65. In addition, Watsco Inc. saw -22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSO starting from ALVAREZ CESAR L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $253.55 back on May 27. After this action, ALVAREZ CESAR L now owns 0 shares of Watsco Inc., valued at $1,014,212 using the latest closing price.

Keeley Brian E., the Director of Watsco Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $299.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Keeley Brian E. is holding 0 shares at $3,296,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.70 for the present operating margin

+26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Watsco Inc. stands at +6.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.