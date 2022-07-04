Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :XHR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XHR is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.38, which is $6.07 above the current price. XHR currently public float of 113.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XHR was 612.59K shares.

XHR’s Market Performance

XHR stocks went down by -1.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.30% and a quarterly performance of -24.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.22% for XHR stocks with a simple moving average of -18.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XHR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XHR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XHR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for XHR stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to XHR, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

XHR Trading at -17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.86. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -19.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XHR starting from BLOOM BARRY A N, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Jun 07. After this action, BLOOM BARRY A N now owns 217,741 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $477,202 using the latest closing price.

BLOOM BARRY A N sale 25,000 shares at $19.09 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BLOOM BARRY A N is holding 242,741 shares at $477,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.20 for the present operating margin

-0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at -23.29. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -3.00 for asset returns.