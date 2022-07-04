Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $446.46. The company’s stock price has collected -4.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/21 that Darden Restaurants, KB Home, H.B. Fuller: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE :MLM) Right Now?

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLM is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $443.11, which is $145.37 above the current price. MLM currently public float of 61.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLM was 462.44K shares.

MLM’s Market Performance

MLM stocks went down by -4.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.17% and a quarterly performance of -23.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.97% for MLM stocks with a simple moving average of -21.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $410 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLM reach a price target of $485, previously predicting the price at $415. The rating they have provided for MLM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MLM, setting the target price at $525 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

MLM Trading at -11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $315.67. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. saw -32.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from Mohr John P, who sale 0 shares at the price of $321.75 back on Jun 10. After this action, Mohr John P now owns 14,826 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., valued at $144 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.09 for the present operating margin

+24.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stands at +12.96. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.