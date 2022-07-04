Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP)?

CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/15/21 that CMC Materials Will Be Bought by Entegris. CMC Stock Is Surging.

Is It Worth Investing in CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :CCMP) Right Now?

CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCMP is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CMC Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $194.75, which is $15.03 above the current price. CCMP currently public float of 28.32M and currently shorts hold a 12.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCMP was 411.78K shares.

CCMP’s Market Performance

CCMP stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.38% and a quarterly performance of -6.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.24% for CMC Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.45% for CCMP stocks with a simple moving average of 3.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCMP

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCMP reach a price target of $192, previously predicting the price at $149. The rating they have provided for CCMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CCMP, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

CCMP Trading at -2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCMP fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.53. In addition, CMC Materials Inc. saw -9.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCMP starting from WHITNEY SUSAN M, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $177.99 back on May 09. After this action, WHITNEY SUSAN M now owns 12,047 shares of CMC Materials Inc., valued at $1,334,888 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN BARBARA A, the Director of CMC Materials Inc., sale 27,638 shares at $185.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that KLEIN BARBARA A is holding 24,015 shares at $5,119,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMC Materials Inc. stands at -5.72. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP), the company’s capital structure generated 107.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.87. Total debt to assets is 44.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.