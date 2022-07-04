Is ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) a Keeper?

ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ :SREV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SREV is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ServiceSource International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. SREV currently public float of 96.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SREV was 720.62K shares.

SREV’s Market Performance

SREV stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.69% and a quarterly performance of 12.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for ServiceSource International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for SREV stocks with a simple moving average of 18.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SREV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SREV stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SREV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SREV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1.25 based on the research report published on February 21st of the previous year 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SREV reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for SREV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2018.

SREV Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SREV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SREV rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4575. In addition, ServiceSource International Inc. saw 47.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SREV starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 48,531 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Apr 26. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 21,027,518 shares of ServiceSource International Inc., valued at $53,598 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of ServiceSource International Inc., purchase 37,587 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 20,978,987 shares at $41,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SREV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.92 for the present operating margin

+28.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceSource International Inc. stands at -7.52. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.