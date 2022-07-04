Is Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) a Keeper?

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $221.63. The company’s stock price has collected 0.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/21 that Cargill, Continental Grain to Acquire Sanderson Farms

Is It Worth Investing in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ :SAFM) Right Now?

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAFM is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $205.17, which is -$11.66 below the current price. SAFM currently public float of 21.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAFM was 306.05K shares.

SAFM’s Market Performance

SAFM stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.39% and a quarterly performance of 15.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Sanderson Farms Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.81% for SAFM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAFM

Consumer Edge Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAFM reach a price target of $203. The rating they have provided for SAFM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SAFM, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

SAFM Trading at 9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAFM rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.28. In addition, Sanderson Farms Inc. saw 13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.32 for the present operating margin

+18.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanderson Farms Inc. stands at +9.35. Equity return is now at value 43.00, with 34.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.