Is Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) a Keeper?

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) went up by 5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.96. The company’s stock price has collected 2.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CASH) Right Now?

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CASH is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Meta Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.00, which is $30.38 above the current price. CASH currently public float of 28.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CASH was 237.43K shares.

CASH’s Market Performance

CASH stocks went up by 2.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.59% and a quarterly performance of -26.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Meta Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.82% for CASH stocks with a simple moving average of -23.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CASH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CASH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $33 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CASH reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CASH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to CASH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

CASH Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASH rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.08. In addition, Meta Financial Group Inc. saw -31.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASH starting from Pharr Brett L., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $37.25 back on Jun 14. After this action, Pharr Brett L. now owns 46,875 shares of Meta Financial Group Inc., valued at $93,125 using the latest closing price.

Kramer Michael Robert, the Director of Meta Financial Group Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $41.48 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Kramer Michael Robert is holding 12,850 shares at $41,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Meta Financial Group Inc. stands at +24.97. The total capital return value is set at 16.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.63. Total debt to assets is 1.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.