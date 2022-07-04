Is California Water Service Group (CWT) a Keeper?

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.08. The company’s stock price has collected 5.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in California Water Service Group (NYSE :CWT) Right Now?

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 179.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CWT is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for California Water Service Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $59.00, which is -$0.25 below the current price. CWT currently public float of 53.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWT was 293.63K shares.

CWT’s Market Performance

CWT stocks went up by 5.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.75% and a quarterly performance of -3.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for California Water Service Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.99% for CWT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWT stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for CWT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CWT in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $78 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to CWT, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CWT Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWT rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.87. In addition, California Water Service Group saw -20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWT starting from Healey David B, who sale 200 shares at the price of $55.12 back on Jun 06. After this action, Healey David B now owns 15,436 shares of California Water Service Group, valued at $11,024 using the latest closing price.

Kuta Robert J, the VP, Engineering of California Water Service Group, sale 1,365 shares at $55.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Kuta Robert J is holding 12,094 shares at $75,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.38 for the present operating margin

+36.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Water Service Group stands at +12.79. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.