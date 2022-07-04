Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $237.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ :OLED) Right Now?

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLED is at 1.46.

OLED currently public float of 43.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLED was 443.94K shares.

OLED’s Market Performance

OLED stocks went down by -10.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.74% and a quarterly performance of -38.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Universal Display Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.55% for OLED stocks with a simple moving average of -32.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OLED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $135 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLED reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for OLED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OLED, setting the target price at $253 in the report published on May 19th of the previous year.

OLED Trading at -16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -21.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLED fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.90. In addition, Universal Display Corporation saw -38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLED starting from Premutico Mauro, who sale 7,618 shares at the price of $114.27 back on May 12. After this action, Premutico Mauro now owns 31,600 shares of Universal Display Corporation, valued at $870,509 using the latest closing price.

LACERTE LAWRENCE, the Director of Universal Display Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $208.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that LACERTE LAWRENCE is holding 217,007 shares at $5,214,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLED

Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 12.70 for asset returns.