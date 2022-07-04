Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.28. The company’s stock price has collected -3.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE :SF) Right Now?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SF is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Stifel Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.75, which is $30.75 above the current price. SF currently public float of 103.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SF was 648.04K shares.

SF’s Market Performance

SF stocks went down by -3.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.46% and a quarterly performance of -17.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Stifel Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.48% for SF stocks with a simple moving average of -18.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SF

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SF reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for SF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

SF Trading at -9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SF fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.81. In addition, Stifel Financial Corp. saw -20.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SF starting from KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $61.94 back on Apr 29. After this action, KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J now owns 1,311,325 shares of Stifel Financial Corp., valued at $619,350 using the latest closing price.

Nesi Victor, the Co-President of Stifel Financial Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $71.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Nesi Victor is holding 211,032 shares at $717,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+97.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stifel Financial Corp. stands at +17.22. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.