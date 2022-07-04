Independent Bank Corp. (INDB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.52. The company’s stock price has collected 3.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ :INDB) Right Now?

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INDB is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Independent Bank Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.67, which is $17.15 above the current price. INDB currently public float of 46.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INDB was 204.64K shares.

INDB’s Market Performance

INDB stocks went up by 3.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.13% and a quarterly performance of -0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Independent Bank Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.30% for INDB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for INDB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INDB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $88 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDB reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for INDB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to INDB, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

INDB Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDB rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.36. In addition, Independent Bank Corp. saw -0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDB starting from ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $80.86 back on Jun 09. After this action, ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER now owns 99,917 shares of Independent Bank Corp., valued at $242,572 using the latest closing price.

MISKELL EILEEN C, the Director of Independent Bank Corp., sale 1,123 shares at $81.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that MISKELL EILEEN C is holding 13,435 shares at $91,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Independent Bank Corp. stands at +23.02. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.