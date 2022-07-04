Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) went up by 19.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.83. The company’s stock price has collected 54.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :INDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INDP is at 1.18.

INDP currently public float of 5.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INDP was 483.21K shares.

INDP’s Market Performance

INDP stocks went up by 54.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.24% and a quarterly performance of -21.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.05% for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.62% for INDP stocks with a simple moving average of -36.86% for the last 200 days.

INDP Trading at 20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.26%, as shares surge +26.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDP rose by +54.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDP starting from Meckler Jeffrey A, who purchase 19,727 shares at the price of $2.63 back on Jun 06. After this action, Meckler Jeffrey A now owns 45,374 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $51,882 using the latest closing price.

Newman Michael James, the CSO and Director of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc., sale 14,130 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Newman Michael James is holding 1,368,356 shares at $70,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.77.