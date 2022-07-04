Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.62. The company’s stock price has collected -3.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/21 that FuboTV, Unity Software, Wendy’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE :HLI) Right Now?

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLI is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Houlihan Lokey Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.71, which is $15.67 above the current price. HLI currently public float of 49.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLI was 373.44K shares.

HLI’s Market Performance

HLI stocks went down by -3.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.48% and a quarterly performance of -10.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Houlihan Lokey Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.22% for HLI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HLI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HLI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $76 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLI reach a price target of $126, previously predicting the price at $116. The rating they have provided for HLI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HLI, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

HLI Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLI fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.52. In addition, Houlihan Lokey Inc. saw -24.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLI starting from SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A, who purchase 192 shares at the price of $77.43 back on Jun 16. After this action, SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A now owns 29,678 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc., valued at $14,867 using the latest closing price.

SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A, the Director of Houlihan Lokey Inc., purchase 121 shares at $99.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A is holding 28,066 shares at $12,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Houlihan Lokey Inc. stands at +19.28. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 16.80 for asset returns.