Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) went up by 0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.16. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ :FHB) Right Now?

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FHB is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for First Hawaiian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.64, which is $5.06 above the current price. FHB currently public float of 127.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FHB was 743.23K shares.

FHB’s Market Performance

FHB stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.72% and a quarterly performance of -18.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for First Hawaiian Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.29% for FHB stocks with a simple moving average of -16.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FHB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FHB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $34 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHB reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for FHB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to FHB, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

FHB Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHB fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.48. In addition, First Hawaiian Inc. saw -16.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHB starting from Mallela Ravi, who sale 2,193 shares at the price of $28.73 back on Nov 05. After this action, Mallela Ravi now owns 70,201 shares of First Hawaiian Inc., valued at $63,013 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Hawaiian Inc. stands at +36.03. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.