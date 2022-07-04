Here’s Our Rant About Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.47. The company’s stock price has collected -3.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :POAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POAI is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.01 above the current price. POAI currently public float of 63.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POAI was 1.02M shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI stocks went down by -3.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.78% and a quarterly performance of -58.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.77% for Predictive Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.18% for POAI stocks with a simple moving average of -53.57% for the last 200 days.

POAI Trading at -19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4107. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw -57.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 2,550 shares at the price of $0.37 back on May 26. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 49,666 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $955 using the latest closing price.

HANDLEY DANIEL E, the Director of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 2,800 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that HANDLEY DANIEL E is holding 47,116 shares at $980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-885.23 for the present operating margin

-2.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1383.65. Equity return is now at value -42.90, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.09.