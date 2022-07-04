Here’s Our Rant About Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) went up by 5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s stock price has collected -3.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE :ZGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.48, which is $0.34 above the current price. ZGN currently public float of 54.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZGN was 177.25K shares.

ZGN’s Market Performance

ZGN stocks went down by -3.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.98% and a quarterly performance of 5.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.64% for ZGN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZGN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ZGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ZGN, setting the target price at $12.60 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

ZGN Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN fell by -3.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.35 for the present operating margin

+8.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stands at -10.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.