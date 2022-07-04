Here’s Our Rant About Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE :CBU) Right Now?

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBU is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Community Bank System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.50, which is $9.25 above the current price. CBU currently public float of 53.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBU was 232.01K shares.

CBU’s Market Performance

CBU stocks went up by 0.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.50% and a quarterly performance of -8.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for Community Bank System Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.54% for CBU stocks with a simple moving average of -8.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CBU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CBU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $66 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBU reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for CBU stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CBU, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

CBU Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBU rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.75. In addition, Community Bank System Inc. saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBU starting from STEELE SALLY A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $65.30 back on May 23. After this action, STEELE SALLY A now owns 39,506 shares of Community Bank System Inc., valued at $130,598 using the latest closing price.

MacPherson Kerrie D., the Director of Community Bank System Inc., purchase 180 shares at $66.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that MacPherson Kerrie D. is holding 1,662 shares at $11,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Community Bank System Inc. stands at +29.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.