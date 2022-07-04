Here’s Our Rant About Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.63. The company’s stock price has collected -0.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ :COLL) Right Now?

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLL is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.33, which is $10.7 above the current price. COLL currently public float of 33.52M and currently shorts hold a 11.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLL was 378.84K shares.

COLL’s Market Performance

COLL stocks went down by -0.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.31% and a quarterly performance of -10.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.56% for COLL stocks with a simple moving average of -1.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COLL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COLL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $26 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to COLL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

COLL Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +15.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLL fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLL starting from Ciaffoni Joseph, who sale 76,094 shares at the price of $18.47 back on Mar 01. After this action, Ciaffoni Joseph now owns 324,847 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $1,405,224 using the latest closing price.

Dreyer Scott, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 10,559 shares at $21.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Dreyer Scott is holding 121,226 shares at $228,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.08 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at +25.83. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.