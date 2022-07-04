Here’s Our Rant About Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) went up by 2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $379.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ :ABMD) Right Now?

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABMD is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Abiomed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $352.00, which is $97.44 above the current price. ABMD currently public float of 44.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABMD was 318.51K shares.

ABMD’s Market Performance

ABMD stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of -23.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Abiomed Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.43% for ABMD stocks with a simple moving average of -17.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABMD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ABMD by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for ABMD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $330 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABMD reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for ABMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ABMD, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

ABMD Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABMD fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.78. In addition, Abiomed Inc. saw -29.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABMD starting from SUTTER MARTIN P, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $244.40 back on May 18. After this action, SUTTER MARTIN P now owns 126,390 shares of Abiomed Inc., valued at $488,798 using the latest closing price.

SUTTER MARTIN P, the Director of Abiomed Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $258.01 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that SUTTER MARTIN P is holding 128,390 shares at $516,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.80 for the present operating margin

+81.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abiomed Inc. stands at +13.23. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.05.