Here’s How Your Trade OFG Bancorp (OFG) Aggressively Right Now

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.93. The company’s stock price has collected -3.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OFG Bancorp (NYSE :OFG) Right Now?

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OFG is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for OFG Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is $9.26 above the current price. OFG currently public float of 47.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OFG was 319.51K shares.

OFG’s Market Performance

OFG stocks went down by -3.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.85% and a quarterly performance of -3.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for OFG Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.83% for OFG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OFG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OFG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OFG reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for OFG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OFG, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

OFG Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFG fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.59. In addition, OFG Bancorp saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFG starting from Colon Jorge, who purchase 19,215 shares at the price of $26.01 back on Apr 25. After this action, Colon Jorge now owns 95,784 shares of OFG Bancorp, valued at $499,840 using the latest closing price.

Ortiz Cesar A, the Director, Corp Performance of OFG Bancorp, sale 2,523 shares at $27.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Ortiz Cesar A is holding 0 shares at $70,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for OFG Bancorp stands at +24.90. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.