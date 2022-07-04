Here’s How Your Trade Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Aggressively Right Now

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.91. The company’s stock price has collected -16.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ :CDLX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDLX is at 2.44.

CDLX currently public float of 33.22M and currently shorts hold a 11.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDLX was 487.60K shares.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX stocks went down by -16.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.83% and a quarterly performance of -58.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.54% for Cardlytics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.80% for CDLX stocks with a simple moving average of -61.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $72 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDLX reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for CDLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDLX, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

CDLX Trading at -23.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -22.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -16.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.26. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw -65.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from SOMERS KIRK, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $25.05 back on Jun 22. After this action, SOMERS KIRK now owns 45,317 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $25,050 using the latest closing price.

BALEN JOHN V, the Director of Cardlytics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $27.40 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that BALEN JOHN V is holding 41,798 shares at $136,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.26 for the present operating margin

+35.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -48.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.