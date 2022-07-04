Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.82. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ :HWC) Right Now?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HWC is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Hancock Whitney Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.83, which is $16.38 above the current price. HWC currently public float of 85.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HWC was 443.29K shares.

HWC’s Market Performance

HWC stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.57% and a quarterly performance of -13.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Hancock Whitney Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for HWC stocks with a simple moving average of -9.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $70 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for HWC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HWC, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

HWC Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.66. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw -9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from Teofilo Joan Cahill, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $49.33 back on Apr 25. After this action, Teofilo Joan Cahill now owns 7,310 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $4,933 using the latest closing price.

Exnicios Joseph S, the President-Hancock Whitney Bank of Hancock Whitney Corporation, sale 5,300 shares at $53.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Exnicios Joseph S is holding 17,142 shares at $281,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corporation stands at +34.06. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.