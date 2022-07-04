Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.61. The company’s stock price has collected -0.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPO) Right Now?

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPO is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Exponent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00, which is $28.41 above the current price. EXPO currently public float of 51.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPO was 291.95K shares.

EXPO’s Market Performance

EXPO stocks went down by -0.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.52% and a quarterly performance of -15.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Exponent Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.44% for EXPO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.66% for the last 200 days.

EXPO Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPO fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.74. In addition, Exponent Inc. saw -21.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPO starting from Brown George H., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $85.18 back on Feb 08. After this action, Brown George H. now owns 2,727 shares of Exponent Inc., valued at $170,353 using the latest closing price.

Kytomaa Harri, the Group Vice President of Exponent Inc., sale 500 shares at $124.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Kytomaa Harri is holding 11,974 shares at $62,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.36 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exponent Inc. stands at +21.70. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.