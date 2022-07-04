Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.21. The company’s stock price has collected -6.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enfusion Inc. (NYSE :ENFN) Right Now?

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Enfusion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $3.03 above the current price. ENFN currently public float of 64.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENFN was 340.13K shares.

ENFN’s Market Performance

ENFN stocks went down by -6.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.10% and a quarterly performance of -17.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Enfusion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.01% for ENFN stocks with a simple moving average of -31.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENFN

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENFN reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ENFN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ENFN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

ENFN Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENFN fell by -6.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Enfusion Inc. saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENFN starting from Luo Roy, who purchase 1,261,594 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Oct 25. After this action, Luo Roy now owns 722,707 shares of Enfusion Inc., valued at $21,447,098 using the latest closing price.

ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L, the 10% Owner of Enfusion Inc., purchase 722,707 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L is holding 722,707 shares at $12,286,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-246.99 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enfusion Inc. stands at -141.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.06.